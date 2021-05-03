Citroën EVs might soon be available in some U.S. cities. Another hydrogen-tech company is planning a fuel-cell supercar. The fully electric F-150 might be badged F-150 Lightning. And not everyone who goes electric stays electric. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford is reportedly bringing back the F-150 Lightning name for its fully electric F-Series pickup due next year. Based on what Ford has said before, the electric F-150 will have more horsepower and torque than any version available today, so the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning could pick right up where this performance badge left off.

A study released last week by UC Davis researchers found that 1 out of 5 drivers who go electric shift back to gasoline vehicles—with an even higher rate of “discontinuance” among women than among men. The results suggest that the presence of Level 2 (240V) home charging has a lot to do with it.

The French brand Citroën is back in the U.S. Sort of. Its Ami electric minicar is being offered in Washington, D.C. under Stellantis’ Free2Move mobility service. In the EU it’s considered a quadricycle, not a car, with a top speed of less than 30 mph. Free2Move is also coming to Portland, so might more U.S. urban centers get a taste of this fashionable retro city car?

The UK startup Viritech plans to make a flashy hydrogen fuel-cell “hypercar,” called the Apricale, the poster car for a business model that might include heavy-duty trucks, marine, aerospace, and power-generation applications.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter