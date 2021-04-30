GM faces some backlash for a big investment in EVs in Mexico. Jeep rolls out some cool aftermarket pieces for its plug-in hybrid Wrangler. And EV charging apps are cause for confusion. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

On its Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, Jeep has introduced the first OEM off-road lift kit offered on a plug-in hybrid—and, we believe, the first such kit for any kind of EV. In addition to the kit permitting extreme engine-off off-roading, Jeep is offering tube doors, rock rails, off-road lights, and more.

General Motors has announced a $1 billion investment in its plant in a Mexico plant that will produce EVs not yet announced as well as battery and propulsion pieces for the automaker’s Ultium EV family. The UAW is not happy.

Electric-vehicle charging apps are at present one of the most bewildering aspects of EV ownership. With each charging network and mapping app—ChargePoint, for instance, in a recent announcement—trying to be your go-to for planning charging stops while you’re driving, will automakers be moving to a single-app system more like the one Tesla owners enjoy?

And over at Motor Authority: The joint-venture announced by Daimler and Volvo for fuel-cell truck powertrains now has a name: Celltronic. The project aims to make fuel cells at scale by 2025.

