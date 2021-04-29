General Motors is streamlining its charging experience, ahead of the arrival of the Cadillac Lyriq and other Ultium EVs. Volkswagen details the all-wheel-drive ID.4. The Audi E-Tron lineup returns with a fresh look. And Honda just introduced the next-generation version of its small-car mainstay, the Civic, with no sign of a hybrid version. Is it coming? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Honda has revealed an 11th-generation version of its Civic compact car, in sedan form. But this longtime icon for small-car fun and efficiency is missing any sign of electrification: Is a Honda Civic Hybrid hatchback on the way?

General Motors announced that it plans to provide “one-click” access to at least seven charging networks, along with dynamic route-and-efficiency functionality, all in unified brand apps that should help make everything from daily home charging to road-trip fast-charging a lot easier in the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV as well as upcoming Ultium EVs such as the GMC Hummer EV and Chevy Silverado EV. GM also reported it’s on track to physically install about 500 new DC fast-chargers with one of those partner charging networks, EVgo, by the end of the year.

The 2022 Audi E-Tron SUV and Sportback return for a new model year with a new look, provided by a Chronos Edition and some fresh wheel designs. As they enter a fourth model year—and the Q4 E-Tron and E-Tron GT arrive—they’ll no longer be the lone EVs in the lineup.

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive version of Volkswagen’s mass-market electric vehicle, the ID.4 has made its official debut. Although called the GTX in Europe and given a sportier look, the model will be sold as the VW ID.4 AWD Pro in the U.S.

