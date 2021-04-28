A venture powers tailpipe-emissions-free fuel-cell trash trucks with landfill waste. The DOE reportedly sees $60/kwh as the new goal for EV cost parity with ICE. Ford focuses on making EV batteries a core competency. And will Tesla ramp up the cells due to power a number of upcoming products quickly enough? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla is betting the future of several of its products, including the Semi and the Cybertruck, on the company’s completely new battery cell format. With Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s recent comments that he’s “quite optimistic” about achieving volume production next year, are they almost there, or will it be another difficult ramp?

A venture between Hyzon Motors and Raven SR plans to build 100 “hydrogen hubs” that will power garbage trucks with hydrogen generated from the very refuse they haul.

Is $60 per kilowatt-hour the new target to get electric car costs down to parity with gasoline combustion-engine vehicles? According to a new report, the Department of Energy thinks so.

And Ford on Tuesday announced plans that will set the automaker up for making its own electric vehicle battery cells sometime in the future. With a “center of excellence” called Ford Ion Park, the automaker will test cells and manufacturing methods, on the way to vertically integration.

