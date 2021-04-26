The electric-car deals this month span beyond the Bolt EV. A report suggests there aren’t enough EV battery factories planned for the next decade. Some very special tires are going into a solar car that hopes to leapfrog Tesla in efficiency. And the supplier behind the VW diesel scandal pushes back on the EV future. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Are there enough battery factories in the works to support the global rise of EVs past ICE vehicles by 2036 or so? A report released last week, supported by the Swiss supplier ABB, thinks not—especially if you consider tight raw-material suppliers and the headroom needed to accommodate real-world production barriers.

The Lightyear One solar-supplemented electric car aims to achieve about 450 miles of range from just 60 kwh, and it’s looking at world-best aerodynamics, a lightweight construction, and special Bridgestone tires to achieve that.

Bosch, the big global supplier perhaps most affected by the Volkswagen diesel scandal, has lashed out against tighter emissions proposals in Europe—calling the EU “fixated” on EVs. The company plans to invest in internal combustion for “at least another 20-30 years.”

And April’s discount deals on plug-in vehicles go well beyond this year’s mainstay, the Chevrolet Bolt EV. This month’s best lease deals apply to the Toyota Prius Prime (a plug-in hybrid) and the Hyundai Kona Electric, while the Nissan Leaf gets deep discounts and 0% APR financing.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter