Toyota is building hydrogen combustion engines. Honda reveals more about its U.S. EV plans. California is back on a path to setting its own vehicle emissions rules. And the list of EVs with top safety ratings is growing fast. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Both the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E and the 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge are on the growing list of fully electric models earning top-tier safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The Biden administration has made a first move to restore California emissions authority, ahead of an EPA announcement restoring the state’s Clean Air Act waiver, as the EPA works on tighter new standards due to be announced by July. Yesterday President Biden pledged to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by 2030.

Honda has rolled out some long-anticipated EV plans for the U.S. that are increasingly ambitious. It sees battery electric and hydrogen fuel-cell models as making up 40% of its U.S. sales by 2030 and 80% by 2035, with solid-state battery technology and a new dedicated EV platform being offered later this decade.

And Toyota is expanding its hydrogen ecosystem yet again—this time not with fuel cells but with the development of hydrogen combustion engines. It’s for racing, where motorsports involvement often increases the visibility of a certain technology—or in this case, a certain fuel.

_______________________________________

