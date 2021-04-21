On Wednesday Cadillac gave a first look at the production version of its first fully electric vehicle, the Lyriq. Starting at $59,990 it’s not significantly more than what the price tag might be for a gasoline model sized, styled, and equipped like the Lyriq.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover begins a new chapter for Cadillac, according to Rory Harvey, who leads sales, service, and marketing for the brand. Beginning with the Lyriq, every new model introduced to the Cadillac lineup will be an all-electric one; by the end of the decade Cadillac will be an electric brand, no longer selling internal-combustion models—a gambit that has already lost some dealers.

The pricing announcement was part of an update on the product that included some milestones for the model’s arrival, which is still ahead of its original schedule, according to GM. The accelerated pace of its development means first deliveries due in the first half of 2022, a production start due in the first quarter of the year, and reservations starting in September 2021.

Although GM hasn’t yet released comprehensive feature details, and the new pictures released appear to be renderings, the set of available specs shape where the production model lands.

Overall length will be 196.7 inches, with width and height at 77.8 inches and 63.9 inches, respectively, and it’s on a long 121.8-inch wheelbase. That makes it around the same size as the Tesla Model X on the outside—or about the size of a Kia Telluride or Ford Explorer, yet lower, for those who live in the ICE world.

The Lyriq has a single permanent magnet motor, powering the rear wheels and making 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. Its reduction ratio is a rather low 11.63:1, which to us indicates it’s geared for a strong launch and very good 0-60 mph times. A performance-oriented all-wheel-drive version of the Lyriq is on the way, but GM still hasn’t detailed whether it will have two or three motors.

GM is anticipating more than 300 EPA-rated miles of range on a full charge of the 100-kwh battery pack, which includes 12 modules—all in one layer—with the same large-format NCMA lithium-ion pouch cells as those used in the GMC Hummer EV. Curb weight for the Lyriq will be about 5,610 pounds.

With its 240-volt, 11.5-kw AC onboard charger, GM says that the Lyriq can recover up to 31 miles of range per hour. An available 19.2-kw onboard charger will allow up to 51 miles of range per hour. DC fast-charging at up to 190 kw will permit about 76 additional miles of range in 10 minutes. The company plans to activate Plug and Charge functionality, for easier road-trip charging without cards, apps, or fobs, but it won’t have it ready by the time the Lyriq launches.

Cadillac has teased the front design of the Lyriq since before it had a name. The black crystal grille remains a noteworthy cue, and it’s a key aspect of Cadillac’s next wave of design. Andrew Smith, the executive director of design for Cadillac, said that it was important to give the vehicle a face. That face is dynamic, too, with “choreographed” lighting that behaves differently when you approach the vehicle to “wake up” or walk away for “rest mode.”

The instrument panel flows smoothly under the same glass into the infotainment functions, as part of a super-wide 33-inch LED display that can display over one billion colors. In addition to voice, touch, and steering-wheel controls, there’s a gem-like rotary controller at the center console. The vents are moved into a slim beltline across the middle of the dash, while power-seat controls are in the door-panel position that has long been customary for Mercedes-Benz.

The new face is matched with vertical lighting elements, a familiar Cadillac cue, although Smith noted the importance of not being too confined to heritage, as Cadillac is rooted in fashion, and fashion evolves.

Passenger volume is 105 cubic feet—as much as some three-row vehicles—and cargo volume is 28 cubic feet behind the rear seat, or nearly 61 cubic feet when the rear seatback is folded. Very little has changed on the way from the concept to production version, but the Lyriq is now a five-seater rather than a four-seater.

The Lyriq offers enough choice to satisfy a wide range of expectations. It will ride on five-link suspensions front and rear, with so-called Passive-Plus Premium dampers on all four wheels that allow the owner to tune them for different conditions. GM notes that 20-inch wheels, in a six-spoke alloy design, will be standard, while 22-inch wheels in a “dynamic split-spoke reverse rim” design are available.

GM Super Cruise will be offered, allowing hands-free (but driver-monitored) driving assistance technology on compatible roads. A 19-speaker AKG Studio audio system will include headrest speakers, and next-generation active noise cancellation should help keep the interior hushed.

The Lyriq will be made in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and its cells will come from a nearby joint-venture plant just announced last week.