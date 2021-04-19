A series of electric vehicles rolled out by Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota—all at Shanghai—are all headed to the U.S. The rugged charm of Alpha Motors’ latest electric pickup has some of your attention. And a study suggests the whole U.S. could go electric by 2035. This and more. Here at Green Car Reports.

The Audi A6 E-Tron Concept for the Shanghai Motor Show attempts to use some of the same technology and design leadership Audi exhibited in the 1980s—in a fastback, built on the brand’s upcoming 800-volt premium EV platform.

In a surprise move, Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the Mercedes EQB electric crossover for the U.S. after all—for an introduction in 2022. Shanghai was also the occasion for this model’s official bow in front-wheel-drive form, although U.S. specs are expected to be different.

Toyota has been slow to embrace EVs, but it appears that 2022 might be the year that it’s embracing them. The automaker today revealed the RAV4-sized Toyota bZ4X Concept, co-developed with Subaru and kicking off a lineup of seven “bZ” models.

A study out late last week finds that all new U.S. vehicles can be fully electric by 2035. In addition to making the air a lot cleaner and providing more action about CO2, the move would save households $1,000 annually over the next 30 years.

This weekend we looked at Alpha Motors’ latest retro-styled truck concept. Would you choose the rugged charm of the Wolf+ electric pickup vs. a Tesla Cybertruck?

