After unveiling the retro-styled Wolf electric pickup truck last month, Alpha Motors has revealed a second version, boasting a larger cab, quicker acceleration, and greater towing capacity. While Alpha is taking reservations, neither version is expected to start deliveries until 2023 at least.

The second model—the Alpha Wolf+—has what's generally referred to in the industry as an extended cab, with two full-size front doors and rear-hinged half doors. That increases seating to four, compared to just two for the standard Wolf, although based on experience with similar setups in midsize trucks like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma, the rear seats likely won't be suitable for adults over long trips.

Alpha Wolf+

At 203 inches long, the Wolf+ is 15 inches longer than the standard Wolf. It's also 2.0 inches wider, and 3.0 inches taller. The 5.4-foot bed is the same length as the standard Wolf's, but two inches deeper, allowing for 40 cubic feet of cargo space, compared to 34.5 cubic feet for the standard Wolf. Both versions feature a frunk.

In addition to being slightly larger, the Wolf+ is quicker than the standard version. It will do 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds, compared to 6.2 seconds for the standard Wolf, according to Alpha. At 6,724 pounds, towing capacity is also much greater than the 3,000 pounds Alpha quoted for the standard Wolf.

Alpha Wolf+

Alpha plans to offer the Wolf+ with single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrains, and 75-kilowatt-hour to 84-kwh battery packs. Maximum range is estimated at 275 miles, matching the highest range estimated for the standard Wolf.

While Alpha dressed up the Wolf+ with accessories like a roof rack and folding tent, the styling is largely unchanged. The Wolf has a retro theme similar to the Honda E and Fiat 500e, but in a pickup truck, rather than a small hatchback. We see a resemblance to the Chevrolet LUV (light utility vehicle), the compact pickup built by Isuzu for Chevy in the 1970s.

Pricing for the Wolf+ will start at $40,000 to $48,000, compared to $36,000 to $46,000 for the standard version. Alpha also plans to sell an electric coupe called the Ace, and a more SUV-like version of that model called the Jax.

Be forewarned that for now these are just attractive, compelling designs. Green Car Reports has contacted the company multiple times for more information about its funding, executive team, and designs, to no significant response, and the company hasn't shown any running prototypes.

Alpha Wolf+

Several other companies are developing electric pickups, but the only one close in size to the Alpha Wolf is the one from startup Canoo. However, Canoo went for a very nontraditional cab-forward look with its truck, which is based on a skateboard platform to be shared with a minivan and delivery van.