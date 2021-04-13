Rivian confirms its battery supplier. Polestar reveals more affordable models with more range. Yamaha is moving fast into being a performance EV supplier. And we drive the Karma GS-6. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A couple of new Polestar 2 models promise not just a lower price but more range—more than 260 miles in single-motor rear-wheel-drive form with the newly available heat pump. But we don’t have pricing quite yet.

Today, we’re bringing you a first drive of the 2021 Karma GS-6. With lineage going back to the Fisker Karma, it still turns heads, but does it deliver on performance and plug-in range?

Rivian has made its battery supplier official: It’s using Samsung SDI as the supplier of 2170-format cylindrical cells for the R1T electric pickup and R1S electric SUV, which are shaping up to have some of the most power-dense packs on the market.

Yamaha Motor Company is known for its motorcycles, scooters, and marine engines, among many things, but now it’s getting in the electric-car motor business. Monday it teased a 350-kw motor-inverter combo that could be a building block toward a very fast high-performance EVs.

