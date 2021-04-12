Panasonic expresses some skepticism about the battery format Tesla sees as the future. Tesla’s putting its 94-mile Model 3 out in the open, in Canada. What did hybrids look like a century ago? And Aptera’s “never charge” solar car goes to the track. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Aptera’s three-wheeled solar car can go up to 1,000 miles on a charge and potentially go without any charges at all for daily-driving needs. And with some testing footage, the company just teased that this tech-focused lightweight should offer strong performance, too.

Tesla has been offering what amounts to a sub-CA$45,000 compliance car for a couple of years as a workaround to be eligible for Canada’s national EV incentive. Now it’s put this special-request model out in the open on its Canadian configurator.

The battery supplier and tech giant Panasonic sees bigger electric vehicle battery cells as the key to more affordable EVs, although an executive in a recent interview expressed skepticism about Tesla’s proposed format-change to 4680 cells—both in their potential to be mass-produced and in concerns about overheating.

The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 has been given a somewhat higher EPA range rating—of 260 miles, versus 250 miles—in its more affordable ID.4 Pro rear-wheel-drive trim. It's shaping up to be the range leader for the lineup.

And this weekend we took a look—thanks to Jay Leno’s Garage—at what a hybrid car looked like 80 years before the Toyota Prius. As a series hybrid, the 1916 Owen Magnetic appears to have offered great smoothness and drivability for its time, although it was heavy and expensive.

_______________________________________

