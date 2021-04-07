VW could soon be enabling bidirectional charging technology in its EVs, allowing a scaled-up future for the tech. Does battery swapping still have a future in ride-swapping or taxi use? And to see how GM will build a Silverado EV, we need only look at some of the key decisions in the GMC Hummer EV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

One of Volkswagen’s top executives for e-mobility has disclosed to the German business publication Handelsblatt that its vehicles built on its mass-market MEB platform—like the ID.4—will be getting bidirectional charging starting in 2022. VW also eyes such capability in the vehicles as a business opportunity, with a future role for the automaker as an energy provider in some markets.

Recent reports from Bloomberg New Energy Finance found “some reasons for optimism” in EV battery swapping technology, which has caught on somewhat in China. In the U.S. and other markets, battery swapping might still have a future for taxis and ride-hailing.

To understand more about how GM will be able to produce a fully electric Chevrolet Silverado full-size pickup with 400 miles of range, you need only look at the GMC Hummer EV—and why the development team made some of the core decisions in that truck, which will be built alongside the Silverado EV in Michigan.

And over at Motor Authority: Porsche has again been spotted testing prototypes of its all-electric Macan crossover. The new Macan is due in 2022, likely as a 2023 model, and the gasoline version of the current Macan is expected to stay on the market for at least a year or two.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter