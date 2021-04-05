California looks at how utilities in the state might use V2G technology to balance the grid. SK Innovation is back in the U.S. battery game. The GMC Hummer EV SUV gets pricing, feature details, and WTF. And don’t miss our walk through some of the details in Mercedes’ first true Model S alternative. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

On Saturday afternoon, GM revealed its 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV. Set to arrive in early 2023, more than a year after the first Hummer EV SUT pickup models, the SUV will offer a range topping 300 miles in some versions. With a shorter wheelbase that best utilizes its four-wheel steering and Crab mode, it’s going to be the go-to of the new electric Hummers for off-road enthusiasts.

The battery supplier SK Innovation won’t be banned in the U.S. after all, according to an ITC decision made last week and first reported by Reuters. Although the ITC voted in February to effectively block SK Innovation from the U.S. market for 10 years, based on a conflict with rival South Korean battery maker LG Chem, it’s changed course in the decision, which would have potentially limited the capability for automakers to scale up U.S. production of EVs.

California regulators are hoping that vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology will help stabilize the power grid in the future by using energy stored in EVs during moments of sudden demand or grid instability. But the state’s public utility commission is still getting a sense of how it might work.

And just before the weekend, Mercedes-Benz released more specs and information about its 2022 Mercedes EQS electric luxury car, and from a virtual ride-along opportunity we brought you 12 things to know about this first real Model S alternative.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter