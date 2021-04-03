The 2024 Hummer EV SUV, introduced virtually Saturday during the NCAA’s Final Four tournament, essentially puts the ball in the court of the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, and every other die-hard off-road SUV.

With an all-electric version of one of the icons—and high-consumption eyesores—of the past couple of decades of bigger-is-better SUVs, GM isn't aiming directly at those models. But it's giving the ball just the right spin to get even electric-vehicle naysayers considering an idea: that the future of big, off-road-capable trucks might be one that completely avoids gas stations.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

The EV SUV, which won’t arrive until early 2023 and will face the Rivian R1S and other rivals by then, will be able to perform 0-60 mph acceleration runs in about 3.5 seconds, according to GM—a shocking feat for such a big, heavy vehicle. Those strongest launches will be enabled by a “WTF” mode (that’s Watts To Freedom). Range ratings, still all tentative, will range up to more than 300 miles.

2024 Hummer EV SUV - Watts To Freedom

It's built on a 126.7-inch wheelbase—nearly nine inches shorter than the closely related 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup that will arrive starting late in 2021. GM points out that the EV SUV’s full-size spare will be mounted on the rear of the vehicle. The five-passenger cabin is expected to offer roughly the same amount of seating space. GM didn’t yet release a length figure or cargo information, but given the additional overhang of the pickup, assume the SUV to be just over 200 inches long.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

The Hummer EV SUV will have a usable capacity around 170 kw, by our estimates, compared to about 200 kw for the top Hummer EV SUT. That translates to a range that GM is only describing so far as more than 250 miles for the base EV2 model or more than 300 miles for the rest of the lineup.

The truck, which is not the first fully electric model in GMC’s history, uses GM’s Ultium battery technology, with modules packaged within a pack that’s under the floor but as part of a traditional body-on-frame truck layout. The Hummer EV can skip the traditional driveshaft tunnel, and space for the exhaust system and fuel tank, but the tradeoff is that its rather tall battery pack will likely raise the floor somewhat.

2022 GMC Hummer EV 2022 GMC Hummer EV 2022 GMC Hummer EV

As GM has previously disclosed, the shorter wheelbase of the SUV means that the battery system is a bit smaller for this truck. All Hummer EV SUV models except for a $79,995 base EV2 model will come with a 20-module version of what GM executives have termed a “double-stack” pack, incorporating its modules among two equal layers, one over the other. Although all Hummer EVs are built on a 400-volt architecture, that allows them to be treated as two separate packs connected in series for charging purposes—so they can charge at 800 volts when hardware permits.

The base EV2 version, with a single-layer pack, includes 16 of those same modules on a single layer.

2022 GMC Hummer EV

Just as with the Hummer EV SUT pickup, the Hummer EV SUV will come in two-motor and three-motor versions. Two-motor versions (to be badged EV2 and EV2X) will make up to 625 horsepower, with one motor for the front wheels and the other for the rear wheels. Three-motor versions (badged EV 3X) will make up to 830 hp, with one motor in front and two in back for those stronger launches and more precise off-road control.

An Extreme Off-Road package is available on 2X and 3X models and adds additional underbody armor and rock sliders, an underbody camera system, a front eLocker and what GM describes as virtual rear lockers, as well as heavy-duty ball-pline half-shafts. It also adds 18-inch wheels with 35-inch-OD MT tires.

GMC Hummer EV Crab Mode

Four-wheel steering will be a standard feature on the 2X, 3X, and Edition 1. Some versions of the Hummer EV SUV will be able to perform the CrabWalk and raised-body Extract mode maneuvers.

GM hints that the Off-Road package will put a significant dent in driving range, saying that the option offers customers “the choice to equip the vehicle for optimal driving range or maximum off-road capability.”

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

GM’s Super Cruise driver-assistance technology will also be available on the Hummer EV SUV, reducing fatigue for those who plan to keep the major highways on long road trips.

Production for all but the base model will start at the company’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant in late 2021 for the Hummer EV SUT, but the SUV will join the lineup early 2023—with the two-motor 2X starting at $89,995, the three-motor 3X starting at $99,995. The Edition 1 launch version costs $105,595 to start, or $110,595 with the off-road goodies.