Lucid suggests it won’t have quality issues like Tesla as it ramps up production. Ford stops sales of its connected wallbox for the Mach-E. The Biden administration outlines a very big infrastructure plan that includes plenty of support for electric cars. And Hyundai sketches out a new look for roadside charging—and it looks a lot like a gas station. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Would a national buildout of 500,000 electric car chargers, point-of-sale EV rebates, and large-scale investment in utility-scale energy storage and R&D all help EV adoption? They’re all part of a comprehensive $2 trillion infrastructure plan introduced Wednesday by President Biden.

Hyundai last week quietly revealed its own template for an E-Pit network of fast-charging stations. Its 800V-capable fast-charging stations, arranged side by side, appear to be inspired by both racing pits and conventional gas stations.

The Lucid Air isn’t yet in production, but Lucid outlined in a video released this week that quality will be a top priority for the EV maker from the start, as production ramps up for the luxurious Air electric sedan and for other vehicles in the near future.

Ford has hit pause on sales of its branded, connected wallbox charger for the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, due to an issue that suddenly halts and prevents charging. It’s not the vehicle, and Ford notes that a range of home and public charging options will work just fine.

And over at Motor Authority: Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will build the next-generation eSprinter electric van at its plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

