The Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid is on track to arrive this year. The Jaguar I-Pace launches in India. Earlier versions of the Porsche Taycan get a big software update. And how do trees add to air pollution? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A software update for the 2020 Porsche Taycan brings quicker acceleration and a long list of new features to the car, including the capability for adding future features over the air—although the update itself requires a two-day trip back to the dealership.

The Jaguar I-Pace is launching in India—the home of its parent company Tata—and it’s not cheap. At the equivalent of about $147,000, it’s more than twice the price of a Tesla Model 3, or roughly ten times more than Tata’s own affordable Nexon EV.

Research from UC Berkeley scientists revealed earlier this month suggests that EVs won’t completely solve LA’s longtime air pollution issues. Given all the progress we’ve made with vehicle tailpipe emissions in cutting pollution, plants are playing an increasingly significant role in fine particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions.

Ford says that the Escape Plug-In Hybrid remains on track for a 2021 release. The automaker won’t yet say when deliveries of the long-delayed model and Toyota RAV4 Prime rival will start, but it says that it’s now related to the global semiconductor shortage, not a battery issue.

And over at Motor Authority: Yes, Geely has created yet another electric vehicle brand. If you didn’t think that Polestar, Geometry, and Lynk & Co were enough, the brand has now created Zeekr as an EV technology company with multiple models on the way.

