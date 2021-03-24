Porsche on Tuesday revealed a comprehensive software update for the 2020 Taycan that broadens charging and navigation functionality, improves infotainment, and sets the stage for a wider range of future features to be rolled out over the air

The update doesn’t profess to bring any more driving range, but it will boost performance slightly. Porsche Cars North America briefly mentions the “re-calibrated software for control units responsible for powertrain and suspension control, resulting in further improved driving dynamics and performance.”

What that means, the German automaker spells out in a European release, is that the Taycan Turbo S is 0.2 seconds quicker than before (now 9.6 seconds) to get to 124 mph.

The update won’t be delivered directly over the air to owners, as such an update might be done in a Tesla; it will instead be administered via the dealership service department. Porsche says that it will cover a loaner car if needed as the update takes two business days. Porsche Cars North America clarified to Green Car Reports that’s because some recalibration work needs to take place as part of the update.

2021 Porsche Taycan

For the most part, the update ushers in many of the same software-based updates given to the 2021 Porsche Taycan. One thing that won’t be included with the update is Plug and Charge compatibility, which lets owners simply plug in and permit one-step billing without further credit-card swipes or fobs. To enable that, Porsche phased in hardware changes for the 2021 model year.

Just as in 2021 Taycan models, the upgrade includes a Smartlift system that will automatically remember and raise the car in places where the extra clearance was previously requested—speed bumps or ramps, for instance.

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo first drive

The update also brings an improved navigation system with lane-specific information and in-depth traffic info and is now compatible for Apple CarPlay. Porsche says that with an Apple ID, the car will connect to Apple Podcasts (including video streaming) and display Apple Music Lyrics—handy for your passenger if you have the available screen on that side of the cabin. Those with the ambient lighting option can even opt to have the color change based on what’s playing.

A Charging Planner gives Taycan drivers more control over both the charge rate and what percentage they charge to. With the upgrade, you can opt to cut the peak charging power to 200 kw instead of 270 kw—which might help keep the battery cooler and extend its life if you’re not in such a hurry.

2021 Porsche Taycan

The upgrade also rolls out more Functions on Demand, allowing new features to be added after the original point of sale, over the air, either on a permanent or subscription basis.

Porsche says that prior to the update, the only Functions on Demand feature on offer was an Intelligent Range Manager, while after it both an Active Lane Keep Assist feature and Porsche InnoDrive will be available.

Taycan owners will be contacted about the update, or they can contact their dealership for more info.