An electric Jeep Wrangler is revealed, and its plug-in Wrangler gets EPA ratings. Rivian’s network of adventure-focused charging locations starts to take form. And BMW won’t yet put an expiration date on internal combustion. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Jeep has revealed a fully electric version of its Wrangler off-road icon. But it’s no production-bound electric SUV quite yet; the Magneto concept appears to be getting fans of the brand used to the idea of production electric Wrangler due in 2024.

Also, EPA ratings have been released for the plug-in Wrangler that’s reaching dealerships soon. The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid has been rated for 22 all-electric miles. Although the Wrangler PHEV gets just 20 mpg when it’s not in electric mode, Jeep has said that the emphasis is on maximizing off-road ability.

Rivian has revealed, in greater detail, its plan for a national charging network. It includes more than 3,500 DC fast-charging connectors, plus more than 10,000 Level 2 connectors located near outdoor activities. In Colorado, for instance, they’ll be installed at state parks.

And based on targets announced last week, BMW appears to be willing to embrace electric but unwilling to retire electric much sooner than previously suggested. Although BMW plans for EVs to amount to half of its global sales by 2030, it has no end date for internal combustion as of yet. Last week BMW said that it would have a dozen all-electric models on the road by 2023 and that Mini will be all-electric “by the early 2030s.”

