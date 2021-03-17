BMW provided splashy product news for two upcoming electric vehicles, both expected to get the German brand to hit a higher driving-range peg. Hyundai released better numbers for its Tucson Plug-In Hybrid SUV. And what EV might Foxconn build in Wisconsin? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

More powertrain and sustainability details have been released for the 2022 BMW iX electric SUV. The iX is the first of its EVs to use the company’s fifth-generation electric-vehicle architecture, which should reach a 300-mile EPA range in some versions and start around $85,000.

BMW also pulled the wraps off the production-bound version of its i4 electric sport sedan, due in 2022 and expected to reach about a 300-mile rating by American standards. The i4 is expected to rival the handling, if not other attributes, of the Tesla Model 3.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid will go an EPA-cycle 32 miles on a charge and 30 mpg combined after that, according to the automaker. That’s 4 miles farther and 2 mpg better than it had previously predicted, but not up to the numbers offered by the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid—although the Tucson Plug-In Hybrid is likely to be more affordable.

Foxconn, the maker of the iPhone, the Xbox, and other devices you might see as essential, has said that the company might revive plans for a Wisconsin plant—to build electric vehicles. But with Byton, Fisker, Apple, and other names involved with Foxconn in recent months, what EV brand might it be?

And over at Motor Authority, Mini has again confirmed plans to go fully electric—eventually, and with a somewhat underwhelming timeline for what’s largely city cars. At the BMW Group annual meeting Wednesday, it specified that the brand will introduce its last internal-combustion engine in 2025 and go all-EV in the early 2030s.