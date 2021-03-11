California’s Canoo reveals an electric pickup truck that’s nearly as head-turning as the Tesla Cybertruck, but with some very different priorities. Rivian gives us a glimpse of how well its R1S electric SUV would work for car camping. And will the USPS get more electric mail-delivery trucks after all? This and more. Here at Green Car Reports.

Canoo, the California startup aiming to provide electric vehicles on a by-the-month subscription model, has revealed an electric pickup truck that’s very different than the Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T, or GMC Hummer EV. Put simply, it’s a 200-mile compact truck with a full-size bed and some clever storage and packaging. And it probably fits in your garage while those other models won’t.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe Wednesday posted a short video that demonstrated just how flat the flat-folding seats are in the R1S electric SUV. The cargo floor of the R1S can be an “awesome car-camping setup,” said the CEO, who’s 6’2”.

Congress is considering legislation requiring that the majority of the new USPS fleet be electric vehicles. This follows a clarification that of the contract awarded to Oshkosh Defense last month, only 10% will be fully electric—a direct conflict with Biden administration priorities.

