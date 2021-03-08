Would a by-the-kilowatt-hour charging tax help states recover infrastructure funds from dwindling gas tax revenues? Volvo is moving to online-only sales, starting with its EVs. Volkswagen looks ahead to its 2026 EVs. And we bring you range and road-trip charging impressions for the 2021 VW ID.4. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volvo is shifting to an online sales model in the U.S., starting with its 2022 model-year EVs, with online-only purchasing and the elimination of haggling and markups—but, potentially, a more extensive role for dealerships in support.

Volkswagen has confirmed a next-generation electric vehicle due in 2026. Under Project Trinity, VW aims to produce a car with a long range, very short charging time, a higher level of automated driving, and the potential for the cars to become “software-based products” with extra fees to unlock features.

Based on a first experience with highway driving and road-trip of the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, we left with a positive impression of range but see that the experience charging and finding charging stations needs to be a lot smoother.

And we looked at the possibility of a by-the-kwh “electric fuel” tax for EVs. Could this solution, a proposal now in Minnesota, help states solve the dilemma of dwindling gas-tax revenues—even if a national miles-traveled tax were to become a reality?

