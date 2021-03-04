Polestar, with its EVs from China, is planning on showrooms in Detroit. The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, now priced, is a racy all-electric wagon good for the gravel. And Bolt EV deals have hit a new high—or is that a low? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will offer a racy shooting-brake roofline, a higher ride height, more body cladding, a Gravel mode, and e-bikes to match—all adding up to an all-electric performance car that can take you beyond where the pavement ends. The cost? At the base level, just $1,530 more than if you were to option a base Taycan with the Cross Turismo’s base equipment.

Lease prices of the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV have dropped again—this time, thanks to a $3,000 Costco member bonus that applies to buying and leasing, dropping the price as low as $107 a month in San Francisco, or $147 a month for most other regions of the U.S. This is the cheapest EV lease in the U.S. right now, and it appears to be the cheapest lease of any new car.

Polestar earlier this week announced plans for 15 new U.S. showrooms—including Texas, and even Detroit, by the end of the year. These “Polestar Space” aim to show off the brand, not move metal on commission.

And over at The Car Connection, the 2021 Kia Niro hybrid and plug-in hybrid models get wireless smartphone compatibility on some models, and a minor price increase. The Niro Hybrid gets a 1-mpg bump in city mileage but a 1-mpg drop in highway mileage—keeping it right at 50 mpg for the base model. No word yet on a 2021 Kia Niro EV yet, though.

