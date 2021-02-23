Lucid is going public, partly to ensure the rollout of its Gravity electric SUV. The 2022 Ioniq 5 bows as the first of a set of new EVs from Hyundai. And can synthetic fuel be as clean as all-electric? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai has revealed the 2022 Ioniq 5 electric car, and with very speedy fast-charging, an augmented-reality head-up display, and new HDA 2 driver-assist system, and retro-sharp styling, it’s at the leading edge of a new wave of EVs to be built on the company’s dedicated EV platform. This model’s V2L capabilities also might have come in very handy in power outages such as those recently experienced in Texas.

A Porsche executive recently said that with synthetic fuels, it can cut carbon dioxide emissions by 85%. When the heavier carbon footprint of EV manufacturing is figured in, the use of such fuels can make ICE vehicles as clean as EVs from a “well to wheels” perspective, he claimed.

California-based Lucid Motors has announced that it is going public—through a reverse merger with a SPAC shell company. The deal will provide Lucid with $4.4 billion in cash for it to use on expanding its Arizona plant for its upcoming Gravity SUV, along with the development of energy storage products. That means Lucid joins the ranks of many EV-related ventures announcing IPOs before the delivery of any vehicles—although Lucid is in the early stages of building its Air electric sedan at the plant.

And over at our partner site Motor Authority: The 2022 Volkswagen ID.5 is a more coupe-like version of the ID.4 electric crossover and expected to sell at a slight premium. As of yet, it’s not planned for the U.S.

