Incentives are making both the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E the same or less as the 2022 Bolt EV and EUV, respectively. GM has a fix for 2017-2019 Bolt EV models and their hobbled charging. Mercedes is saying no to an all-electric timeline. And Hyundai is getting serious about battery leasing. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

If you’re intrigued by the price cut given to the upcoming 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV (and EUV) arriving this summer, you might not need to wait; discounts have in the meantime sweetened the 2021 Bolt EV to be an even better deal. And current incentives on the Ford Mustang Mach-E challenge 2022 Bolt EUV pricing.

And in more Bolt EV news, Chevrolet has provided a recall update on 2017-2019 Bolt EV models who have been advised only to charge to 90% due to fire risk. GM has a software-based fix for the issue, it says, with deployment starting in April.

Although many automakers have laid out targets for going all-electric, Mercedes-Benz isn’t doing that. The CEO of parent Daimler doesn’t want to put a date on the expiration of gas and diesel sales, because they’re a “cash-machine” enabling the funding of future EVs.

Hyundai has announced that it’s exploring battery leasing as a means of lowering EV prices—and for coordinating the reuse of battery packs after their use in vehicles. All signs point to a plan the manufacturing giant will want to scale up.

