Emissions is important to car buyers. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y get a price cut. Volta turns to U.S.-based Proterra the batteries in its electric trucks for Europe. And Ford pushes toward making its cars in Europe all-electric. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford is making a $1 billion push toward all-electric cars for Europe by 2030. That includes revamping its flagship Cologne factory in Germany for EV production; the facility is expected to make an EV based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform starting in 2023.

Sweden-based Volta Trucks is turning to a series of U.S. based suppliers for its plans to put “tens of thousands” of electric delivery and freight trucks on European roads over the next several years. Is it eyeing the American market, too?

After the Volkswagen diesel scandal, a pandemic, wildfires, and concerns about climate change and global warming, yes vehicle shoppers are concerned about tailpipe emissions in a way they haven’t before. Consumer Reports has added an emissions-focused Green Choice label, and the Tesla Model 3 and Toyota Prius are among the Top Picks that also earn that stamp of approval.

And the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have just been given big price cuts of $1,000 and $2,000, respectively, while Tesla has hiked the prices of the Performance versions of both. If the EV tax credit were to return for Tesla buyers, this would make the Model 3 a sub-$35,000 deal.

_______________________________________

