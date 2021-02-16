Drivers of Tesla electric cars will soon have more public-charging options beyond the company-owned Supercharger network. EVgo last week announced that it will add more than 600 Tesla connectors to DC fast-charging stations nationwide throughout the year.

That total includes 400 Tesla connectors for existing Evgo charging stations, plus 200 more connectors for stations planned for 2021, the company said in a press release. They'll be concentrated around major cities, including: San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Miami, Salt Lake City, and Washington, D.C..

Connectors are integrated with DC fast-charging stations and can add up to 100 miles of range in 30 minutes, according to EVgo. The company also boasted that it's the only third-party charging network incorporated into Tesla's navigation system in the United States.

EVgo first announced Tesla connectors in December 2019, starting with charging sites in Los Angeles and San Francisco. EVgo's strategy has been to supplement, rather than compete with, Tesla's Supercharger network.

EVgo DC fast-charging stations for electric cars

Just like the last round, this round of Tesla-connector deployment is focused mainly around major-metro areas, while Tesla's Supercharger network tends to focus on long-distance road-trip ability.

EVgo's long-term goal is to switch its entire network to 100% renewable energy, and to offer all three major U.S.-market fast-charging standards (CHAdeMO, CCS, and Tesla) without the need for separate adapters. The company is already working with major users of the other two fast-charging standards.

General Motors has partnered with EVgo to install 2,700 new CCS fast-charging connectors powered entirely by renewable energy, by 2025.

EVgo also has a project with Nissan that continues to deploy more CHAdeMO-format 100-kw fast chargers—even as the company is changing to the CCS format with its upcoming Ariya electric crossover.