U.S. electric vehicle battery supply is in upheaval due to an ITC ruling. Toyota reveals two electric vehicles, and we sum all we know about them so far. And is a U.S. shift to electric vehicles enough to achieve climate goals? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Toyota made an about-face on EVs for America Wednesday, with a confirmation that two electric vehicle models will arrive in the U.S. in 2021—as well as one additional plug-in hybrid.

Separately, we summed up what we know about these two upcoming Toyota electric vehicles, which appear to be a crossover and a sedan, and the e-TNGA platform underpinning them.

A ruling from the U.S. ITC is putting a Georgia electric vehicle battery plant in jeopardy, and complicating the potential domestic supply of EV batteries for much of a decade if LG Chem and SK Innovation don’t reach a settlement.

And an analysis from experts at the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) underscore that a U.S. shift to electric vehicles alone won’t solve climate goals. People also need to drive less.

_____________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter