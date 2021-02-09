Rivian confirms its first of many U.S. showrooms in the works. An electric Jeep Wrangler concept is on the way. And we look back at what Tesla was like before Elon Musk. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

An interview with Tesla co-founders Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, recently released by CNBC, helped underscore that Elon Musk wasn’t always part of Tesla. As the two recall, they had to pitch Musk on the project.

Rivian has confirmed that one of the first showrooms for the electric truck brand will be in an urban setting in Chicago—in the same state as its assembly plant. Even though the company has no open showrooms yet, it plans to start deliveries of its R1T electric pickup this summer.

A fully electric Jeep Wrangler concept is due for a March debut in one of the hotbeds for off-roading and Jeep enthusiasm: Moab, Utah. A hint on Jeep’s site suggests that the brand is considering a multi-battery-pack approach that might help keep batteries out of crunch zones, thus preserving this model’s go-anywhere capability.

Over at Motor Authority, Hyundai and Kia have called off the speculation over the Apple Car project and potential manufacturing in Georgia by Kia; they say that they’re no longer in talks with the tech giant.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter