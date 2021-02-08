Plug-in hybrid sales sputter in California. The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq lineup arrives, just ahead of an Ioniq 5 debut. And Massachusetts aims to soften the sting of demand charges on EV charging. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid, and Ioniq Electric arrive to dealerships soon. They’ve been given a small price hike plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a few new features, as Hyundai prepares to show its Ioniq 5 EV later in the month.

Massachusetts is aiming to adopt some new rate structures so as to tackle one of the reasons why road-trip fast charging can be so expensive—demand charges.

Vehicle sales have seen a pandemic slump in California, as everywhere else, but green cars are a bright spot. Amid rising market share, EVs have added up to nearly 7% of the market, and hybrids of all kinds added up to 15% of sales in the state in 2020.

And in case you missed last week’s flurry of competing electric vehicle Super Bowl commercials—some official, some not—Norway leads the world in per-capita EV adoption, where the Audi E-Tron is the top-selling EV and GM has issued a challenge. As we underscored Sunday, that level of EV adoption comes with a cost, though; Norway nearly leads the world in per-capita electricity use.

