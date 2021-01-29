An electric van is in the works from Lordstown Motors. Lucid Motors is planning for going big in the future with its Arizona plant. And Faraday Future gets yet another chance. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ohio-based Lordstown Motors disclosed in an update that it’s started development work on an electric van, and that it will use LG Chem cells in the battery packs of its upcoming Endurance electric pickup.

Faraday Future is getting another chance at its future—this time through a plan that includes going public, coordinated with a partnership that includes Geely and Foxconn. Could it really produce the FF91 flagship electric car in 2022?

And Lucid Motors has an advantage over some of the other EV startups in that it was able to plan its Arizona assembly plant from scratch; key to that is a centralized paint shop conceived for the automaker’s eventual goal later this decade of 400,000 vehicles a year.

Over at Motor Authority: Trademark filings have indicated that Hyundai’s Genesis luxury brand might plan electric or electrified versions of its full lineup. The potential list includes eG70, eGV70, eG80, eGV80, eG90 and eGV90—in addition to the compact SUV the brand has been testing, based on Hyundai’s E-GMP dedicated EV platform.

