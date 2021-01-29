Ohio-based Lordstown Motors released the most substantial update on its business in many months, detailing, among other things, the battery supplier for its Endurance electric pickup truck, and confirmation of an electric van for 2022.

Lordstown confirmed that it recently signed a "multi-year" battery-supply agreement with LG Chem for the Endurance. CEO Steve Burns previously confirmed that Lordstown will use 2170 cylindrical cells—like what's used in the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y.

Lordstown Endurance

After hinting at other models—including an SUV—Lordstown also confirmed that it will unveil an electric van in June, and start production in the second half of 2022. It will use the same skateboard platform and hub motors as the Endurance, according to the company.

Because all components—including a sturdy truck frame—are housed within the chassis, a skateboard platform makes adding new bodies to create different vehicles relatively easy. Lordstown has even shown that the skateboard can be driven on its own.

Lordstown Motors factory - 2020

Lordstown plans to launch a version of its trucks—likely the van—as an RV, in partnership with Camping World, which will also provide a national service and collision-repair network for the Endurance. As part of the partnership, Lordstown also previously said it will develop battery pack for travel trailers that would eliminate the need for standalone generators.

The Endurance is scheduled to start deliveries later this year, and on Thursday Lordstown said it had started metal stamping for 57 "beta" prototypes. Scheduled to be completed in March, these prototypes will be used for crash testing and validation, the company said. Lordstown is continuing construction on an 800,000-square-foot renovation, representing a small part of its 6.2-million-square-foot former General Motors factory.

Lordstown Endurance

In contrast to most other electric pickups, the Endurance is aimed at fleet buyers. Lordstown also confirmed that it has been added to the United States General Services Administration listing, which the company said is the first step toward selling to government fleets.

Lordstown potentially serves to benefit big from President Biden's plan to go all-electric and more American-made with federal fleet purchases.