The Tesla Model S gets its most extensive set of changes in nearly a decade. Tesla updates on its proprietary cells, and how it will enable the Semi’s arrival. Diesel truck sales are surging, even as electric pickups are on the verge of arriving. And GM and Nissan commit to climate and EV targets. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Just before Tesla’s quarterly update call with investors, the company revealed an extensively refreshed Model S. The 2021 Tesla Model S offers a redesigned interior, including an aircraft-style yoke instead of a steering wheel, plus a new look on the outside and what Tesla describes as “a completely new powertrain.” An even bigger surprise is that tri-motor Model S Plaid versions—eventually with up to a 520-mile range, later in the year—are going to ship to customers in the next month.

Also from Tesla’s update, the production ramp for the company’s proprietary 4680 cells is going well, with a 100 GWh production goal still in sight for 2022. That means the company is moving ahead with the very battery-dependent Semi, with first deliveries expected by the end of the year.

Just before the arrival of a bunch of fully electric trucks on the market, sales of diesel pickups are surging—especially the more fuel-efficient diesels on the market.

General Motors has committed to all-electric in a new way: by signing onto a climate agreement, pushing up its plans to go net-zero carbon by 2040, and saying that it won’t produce cars and trucks with tailpipes anymore by 2035.

Nissan revealed far less impressive climate goals just yesterday, with the aim to be CO2-neutral by 2050 and the goal to electrify all of its models in Japan, China, the U.S., and Europe by the early 2030—hybrids included.

