The Mini Cooper SE gets some updates—but not to its 110-mile range. GM fuel cells will power International fuel-cell semis. EV maker Xpeng offers an expanded suite of assisted-driving features that closely follows Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A modest update to the 2022 Mini Cooper SE electric car brings subtle styling differences plus a larger touchscreen, a heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, and satellite radio, but it doesn’t change anything about the SE’s performance or its 110-mile EPA range.

The Chinese EV maker Xpeng has rolled out what it calls “the most comprehensive OTA upgrade in the Company’s six-year history,” adding a suite of features to its flagship P7 called Navigated Guided Pilot that sounds a lot like Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot, only with lidar a notable part to the hardware set.

Navistar is teaming with GM to put 2,000 fuel-cell semis in use in just a few years, with first tests starting in 2022 and production deliveries in 2024. The trucks will be powered by GM fuel-cell stacks and will be capable of 500 miles and 15-minute refueling.

And over at Motor Authority—and surely one of the weirder pieces of news of the week—Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai Genesis, and Kia) has started the test of a concierge robot, named DAL-e, at a Korean Hyundai dealership. Yes, we know it’s just one letter off the cyborg-like mutants in a long-popular science-fiction show. If you don’t put on your mask, there will be consequences.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter