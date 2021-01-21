Mercedes-Benz reveals a lot of details about its upcoming EQA electric crossover—except whether it might be coming to the U.S. Nissan teases a Winter Camper concept that shows how the vanlife might go all-electric. And a look at long-term ownership costs vs. carbon impact shows the strength of EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

When upfront costs are high, it can be tough to convince shoppers of the longer-term ownership-cost benefits of electric vehicles. Mapping that out versus the carbon-dioxide benefit offers an even more compelling way to see the advantages of EVs. The MIT team that’s been doing that for years just updated its site with 2021 vehicles and more ways to see the differences in a way that suits your use patterns.

Nissan has teased a Winter Camper concept built from its Leaf-based e-NV200 electric compact van. The company has no plans to bring the e-NV to the U.S., so the UK-developed concept serves primarily to build excitement about all-electric vanlife in general—with this one including a roof-mounted solar panel, refrigerator, and camp kitchen.

Mercedes-Benz has detailed its upcoming EQA small electric crossover. Essentially the all-electric equivalent of the Mercedes GLA, the EQA will be offered first with front-wheel drive and specs that are closer to the likes of the Kia Niro EV or Volkswagen ID.4 than the Tesla Model Y.

And over at Motor Authority, both Faraday Future and Lucid are reportedly now in talks over deals that would take those companies public. A Bloomberg source said that Lucid could already be valued at about $15 billion.

