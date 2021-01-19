Rivian gets another major round of funding. Honda is going all-hybrid for another one of its models—but maybe not for the U.S. And Kia previews several of its upcoming EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Kia has revealed more about its push for more electric vehicles—including 11 EVs by 2025 and seven due to be launched by 2027 on a new dedicated EV platform. That included a shadowy preview of its first few standalone EVs, including the sporty crossover with a 300-mile range and 20-minute DC fast-charging due later this year.

Honda has revealed that the next-generation version of its small HR-V crossover will be hybrid-only for Europe and Japan. As for the U.S., it’s complicated; Honda is developing a separate HR-V for America, and it won’t yet say if it’s embracing hybrid tech to the same degree.

Rivian this morning revealed that it’s closed another $2.65 billion investment—adding up to a total of $8 billion in private investment before the EV truck hopeful has delivered a single vehicle. Is Rivian the only one of the EV startups that hasn’t considered a SPAC?

And over at Motor Authority, the autonomous tech company Cruise has added Microsoft to its list of major investors. The Washington-based tech company invested $2 billion, while Cruise will use Microsoft’s Azure platform for cloud computing. Other major Cruise investors include GM and Honda, and GM plans to make the Cruise Origin autonomous shuttle in Hamtramck, Michigan.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter