The all-electric VW Microbus is arriving in the U.S. in 2023. VW highlights how ID.4 owners stay warm. And we put the Mustang Mach-E to the test at a road-trip fast-charger. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

We have an update on 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E fast-charging. All-important for weekend road-trips, we found that the Mach-E might have you waiting a bit longer at stops, although its smooth Plug&Charge capability bypasses the most frustrating part many EV owners have faced up until now.

The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV will be sold across the U.S.—not just in a select few states—and it has many of the right features for staying warm in winter and preserving battery life by preconditioning. That doesn’t include a heat pump, though.

Although the ID Buzz, the all-electric VW Microbus revival, was confirmed for production back in 2017, the production form of the electric van won’t arrive until 2023 for U.S. buyers.

Over at Motor Authority, Rolls-Royce is reportedly working on its first fully electric vehicle, likely to be built on BMW’s fifth-generation EV technology and possibly called “Silent Shadow.”

