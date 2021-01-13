The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has posted official federal crash-test results for the 2021 Tesla Model Y, and it achieves top-tier results in every possible way.

In federal NCAP crash testing, the Model Y achieved five stars overall, plus five stars in every single category of frontal and side testing, as well as in rollover, which uses static and dynamic methods to consider the likelihood of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

2021 Tesla Model Y

The Model Y is based on the Tesla Model 3, which also gets 5-star ratings, and while it follows that it would likely achieve the same (or better) level of occupant protection, the rollover rating is a feat that taller crossovers don’t usually pull off. It’s likely made possible by the Model Y’s low-mounted battery pack.

The Model 3 also achieves IIHS Top Safety Pick+ results; that insurance-supported organization hasn’t yet tested the Y.

2021 Tesla Model Y

The federal agency also pointed out that a full suite of active-safety features, such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

These NHTSA results apply to all 2020 and 2021 versions of the Model Y with the 5-seat layout; it’s not yet clear how extensive the differences might be with the available 7-seat layout, and there might be too much of a weight difference for them to apply.