Lordstown Motors on Monday confirmed 100,000 non-binding pre-orders for its Endurance electric pickup truck, and said in a press release that the pickup is "on track" to start production in September.

That milestone comes just two months after Lordstown announced 50,000 pre-orders for the Endurance. The company is targeting commercial fleets, rather than retail buyers, which tend to buy vehicles in large batches (Lordstown claims the average order size is nearly 600 vehicles per fleet), allowing orders to accumulate more quickly.

Unveiled last summer, the Endurance boasts 600 horsepower, an estimated range of 250 miles, and a 7,500-pound towing capacity, according to Lordstown. It's main engineering novelty is the use of in-wheel hub motors designed by Slovenian firm Elaphe, but manufactured onsite by Lordstown. The company is quoting a $45,000 base price for the truck, before incentives.

Lordstown Endurance

Lordstown was created to take over a former General Motors factory in its namesake Ohio town. Existing facilities, which last built the Chevrolet Cruze sedan and hatchback, will be augmented with a 700,000-square-foot battery pack and hub motor production facility, the company previously said.

After completing prototype and "Alpha" pre-production builds, Lordstown said it is now building "Beta" pre-production vehicles, taking it a step closer to the start of customer-vehicle production later this year.

Lordstown CEO Steve Burns has said an SUV and a smaller pickup truck are being considered as follow-ups to the Endurance. The company has also indicated that its skateboard platform could also be used for a future RV project with Illinois-based Camping World, which is already contracted as a service and collision-repair provider for the Endurance.