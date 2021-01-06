Mazda at last confirms a rotary-engine range extender for the U.S. A report suggests GM is making plans to build EVs in Mexico. Nio is going long on driving range but not shying away from battery swapping. And Foxconn provides a lifeline to Byton. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Longtime Apple partner Foxconn is helping the struggling EV startup Byton restart operations, with a “strategic cooperation framework” announced Monday. Revised market rollouts for China, Europe, and the U.S. haven’t yet been detailed.

According to a report, General Motors plans to make an upcoming Acura-brand electric vehicle alongside the Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover in Spring Hill, Tennessee, while a Honda EV about the same size would be made by GM in Mexico.

Mazda has confirmed that the MX-30, Mazda’s first regular-production electric car, will be coming to the U.S. both as a fully electric model and as a “series plug-in hybrid,” with a version of the brand’s signature rotary engine functioning as a range extender.

China’s Nio has teased a 150-kwh battery pack for its upcoming flagship sedan set to be revealed January 9. If the range afforded by that isn’t quite enough, the model will also have a next-generation version of the company’s battery-swapping tech.

And over at Motor Authority, the British MG brand, under the ownership of Chinese automaker SAIC, plans to launch an electric sports car in late 2021 as a halo model for a new lineup.

