Tesla approaches its pre-pandemic delivery goals for 2020, and its plant in China might have some lessons for Fremont. Fisker’s driver assistance system forgoes lidar, like Tesla. And could Fisker’s product after the Ocean be the world’s most efficient electric pickup? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Tesla reported preliminary numbers for the fourth quarter of 2020, and they indicate that even in the midst of a pandemic the electric carmaker managed to nearly reach its target of 500,000 deliveries worldwide in 2020.

And it appears that Tesla might have some lessons to bring from its plant in China back to California—and to future plants in Germany and Texas. in a recent J.D. Power quality survey covering the Chinese automotive market, the Shanghai-built Tesla Model 3 gave the brand a higher quality score than any other maker of EVs except Nio.

Fisker’s upcoming driver assistance system, called Fisker Intelligent Pilot, won’t count lidar sensors among its initial suite of sensors. That would make the Ocean electric SUV’s system, to be developed with Magna and employing new digital-imaging tech from Uhnder, the only advanced system other than Tesla to skip the lidar.

Separately, CEO Henrik Fisker suggested that week that the company’s next model might be a lifestyle-oriented electric truck that’s intended to be the lightest, most efficient electric pickup in the world. As Fisker recently told GCR, the designs will become edgier in the models that follow the Ocean, so look out Cybertruck.

And in case you missed it yesterday, the Ford Mustang Mach-E is Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2021. The Machc-E is charming and without serious flaws, and it could be the EV sweet spot for many Americans who want an electric car but just don’t see themselves in a Tesla.

