The Ford Mustang Mach-E is a finalist for Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2021. A startup wants to be a Carfax for EVs. Elon Musk claims Apple snubbed him and Tesla. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The idea of a Ford Mustang possibly being named Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2021 is sort of ironic, but here we are, and the Mach-E isn't a normal Mustang. The Mach-E is an electric four-door crossover SUV with up to 300 miles of range and a starting price of $43,995. It's the future of Mustang.

Seattle-based startup Recurrent wants to be the Carfax for electric vehicles. The company plans to focus its services specifically on EV battery health, promising used-car shoppers a battery health report. The startup claims to have a large enough data set to predict future battery life of used cars.

Elon Musk tweeted that he tried to get Apple to buy Tesla but Tim Cook "refused to take the meeting." Musk said this took place during the darkest days of the Model 3 program, which have been referred to as "production Hell" in the past, and he reached out to Tim Cook about the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla.

Electric startup Canoo went public on Tuesday. The automaker's ticker symbol on the Nasdaq is "GOEV," and share prices opened at $22.92. It's believed Canoo received approximately $600 million from the deal while following in the footsteps of EV startups Nikola, Lordstown Motors, and Fisker.