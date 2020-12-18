The Tesla Model Y is a finalist for our yearly accolade. More Americans are interested in electric cars, with some asterisks including charging. And Canoo has shown an electric delivery van that thinks around the box. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

California-based Canoo on Thursday revealed a sharp-looking electric delivery van. Set to be built on the same platform as Canoo’s passenger vehicle, the Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle has space for 30% more cargo than comparable internal-combustion vans and starts at just $33,000.

Even though electric cars remain a very small fraction of the market, 7 out of 10 American drivers said that they were interested in getting an electric car in the latest survey from Consumer Reports. However only 4% say they plan to make their next car electric, and point to charging and the lack of EV choices as issues.

The Tesla Model Y is a finalist for Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy. In a year in which the pandemic delayed a number of EVs that might have arrived by now otherwise, the Model Y arrived several months early.

And over at The Car Connection: Automatic emergency braking has been shown to mitigate or avoid crashes—saving lives and preventing injuries. This year BMW, Hyundai, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen have included such a system in all their new vehicles, joining Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and Tesla.