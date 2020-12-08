Aptera says you won’t have to plug in. Toyota finally confirms some electric vehicles on the way. Volvo’s first electric car is on our annual shortlist. And Canoo is planning to show another electric van—this one for making deliveries. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Canoo, the California startup aiming to make its electric vehicles available by subscription only, is set to reveal an electric delivery van on December 17; it also again teased a small pickup and a lower crossover or passenger car.

Aptera has announced pricing starting at $25,900 for its hyper-efficiency electric car—actually an auto-cycle or motorcycle, by regulations—and it now says that the three-wheeler arriving in 2021 will be able to cover all daily-driving needs using only solar.

Toyota has confirmed future electric cars for both the U.S. and Europe in recent days. A battery-electric SUV is on the way for the European market, it confirmed Monday; and Toyota’s U.S. CEO told Automotive News that a battery-electric model is coming to the U.S. in the “short term.” What’s not yet confirmed is whether these two markets will get the same EV, or different ones.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is one of our Best Car To Buy 2021 finalists. While it is no standout for driving range and efficiency, it marks the first fully electric step for a brand that’s otherwise been committing to some big sustainability goals.

Over at Motor Authority: Porsche is researching synthetic fuels for their potential to be used in gasoline sports cars on occasion once electric cars become its norm.

_______________________________________

