Eight automakers still oppose California's right to set its own vehicle emissions rules and mandate EVs. California's Karma is revealing a more modestly priced plug-in hybrid. And our Best Car To Buy shortlist is at the tech forefront.

Karma has revealed that a more affordable GS-5 plug-in hybrid will carry on with technology from the current Revero GT, while the Revero GT will become more of a performance- and luxury-focused flagship. Pricing hasn’t yet been announced, but we’re suspecting it would undercut the Tesla Model S and Lucid Air, landing in a unique spot in the market.

Environmental groups have called out the remaining automakers that are still on the record—and in court—opposing California’s ability to set cleaner standards for air quality and vehicle emissions. After a trade organization meeting earlier this week, the 8 companies reportedly didn’t reach a consensus and are still siding with Trump administration motions. None of them, including Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, and FCA, have yet come clean.

And Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy contenders for 2021 emphasize that green cars and efficient vehicles are no longer stripped-down and featureless. This year’s list of finalists is at the leading edge for safety, interface, and driver-assistance tech.

Over at Motor Authority: BMW has followed a move just made by Audi; it’s also quitting Formula E racing.

