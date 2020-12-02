Lucid finishes building its Arizona plant and already starts planning for its second model. A Subaru electric vehicle is on the way. And Hyundai reveals its next-generation platform for electric vehicles, and suggests that trucks and SUVs might be better off with fuel cells. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Hyundai has revealed the E-GMP platform that will underpin its upcoming Ioniq brand electric cars and a significant portion of the 1 million EVs the parent company’s motor group (Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis) hopes to sell by 2025—and even more potentially through the decade. With an emphasis on flexibility and modularity, the platform stands out for having bi-directional charging capability baked in from the start and being intended as the basis for robotaxis.

As the platform was revealed, Hyundai’s R&D chief said that while heavy double-layer battery packs are requisite for a battery-electric SUV or pickup, they’re not necessarily the best solution. Maybe hydrogen fuel-cell tech is smarter, he suggested.

The Arizona plant that will assemble the Lucid Air electric sedan is already complete. And well before anticipated deliveries start next spring, Lucid is already planning for its expansion for its second model, a 2023 SUV.

A fully electric Subaru electric crossover, co-developed with Toyota, is due as soon as late 2021. We show how it might take form versus potential rivals like the Volkswagen ID.4 and Nissan Ariya.

And over at Motor Authority, Mini reports that it’s in the early stages of developing battery-electric versions of its top-performance models, designated John Cooper Works (JCW).

