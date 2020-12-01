Ford on Tuesday confirmed a little more information about the Mach-E GT Performance Edition, which will be offered for order in spring 2021 and delivered starting late summer 2021.

The Performance Edition will deliver 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque through dual motors, and the 0-60 mph time looks promising as it matches that of the Tesla Model Y Performance, at 3.5 seconds to 60 mph.

The 3.5-second 0-60 mpg time is exactly what Ford quoted last November when the Mach-E was originally previewed. However there’s much that Ford hasn’t yet released for a proper Mach-E vs. Model Y compare—such as a top speed for the Performance Edition. The Model Y can hit 155 mph.

Ford says the Performance Edition has better grip and better handling than standard versions. It comes with MagneRide adaptive dampers plus Pirelli summer performance tires, along with red-painted Brembo brake calipers.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Front seats include Performance Gray ActiveX material, plus metallic stitching and perforated reflective inserts. The instrument panel gets an aluminum appliqué.

Just like the Mustang coupe and convertible, the Mach-E GT Performance Edition is offered in a range of attention-getting colors—including hues of orange, gray, metallic red, black, and silver, and the Grabber Blue color that’s become synonymous with Mustang performance editions.

So far, the Mach-E won’t come anywhere close to matching the Model Y in its performance guise. While the Model Y Performance achieves 303 miles, the Performance Edition version is expected to muster a targeted 235-mile range.

At present, the Model Y Long Range rates at 326 miles of range, while the Mach-E at launch will rate up to 300 miles.

But with the Mach-E’s potential for over-the-air updates, the potential is there for plenty of rematches, in performance especially, in what might amount to a healthy rivalry.