Audi’s shift to fully electric vehicles is adding urgency to the carbon-neutral rethink it’s giving manufacturing. Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel-cell system could be destined for an SUV throwback. The Tesla Model S and Model X aren’t being recalled yet, but an investigation could lead to one. And hundreds of thousands of diesel pickups could be violating emissions rules. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The vintage-looking Ineos Grenadier off-road SUV, which is due to be made in the French factory that used to make Smart cars, could soon get a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain from Hyundai, the company suggested last week with a new agreement between the two companies.

Suspension failures in the Tesla Model S and Model X have prompted a U.S. safety investigation into the matter—and it appears to be the same one that has prompted action in China.

Audi plans to make all of its vehicle production sites carbon-neutral by 2025, on the way to go entirely carbon-neutral by 2050. It acknowledged recently that the shift to fully electric vehicles and their larger manufacturing footprint adds urgency to that push.

And according to a report from the U.S. EPA released last week, illegal emissions tampering on diesel trucks—especially pickups—is rampant. And looking at the numbers overall, the pollution effects are potentially more devastating over the long run than the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal.

