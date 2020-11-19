A new $1,500 point-of-sale rebate will effectively help dealerships put “cash on the hood” of electric cars. The UK has added detail to what leads up to its 2035 ban on the sale of new gasoline vehicles. And do EV makers bet on batteries, lightweight materials, or both? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The UK has provided more details about a stepped-up plan to transition to mostly EVs by 2030—plug-in hybrids still allowed—and then only fully electric vehicles by 2035.

Electric-car and plug-in hybrid buyers in California starting this week are eligible—at participating retailers—for a new $1,500 point-of-sale rebate. It comes in addition to existing incentives in the Golden State, and by way of electric utilities.

A report released this month shows that outside of details like tires and aerodynamics, automakers face a fundamental dilemma when engineering electric vehicles for the most range. Do they put the effort into larger, heavier batteries, advanced materials for reduced weight, or a combination? It’s a complex calculation that involves betting on the future.

And over at Motor Authority: In a sign of the times, BMW is remaking a plant that has been making engines for decades as part of its EV transformation. Although it will keep making and selling vehicles with engines, that means moving engine production out of Germany.

