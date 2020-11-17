The Tesla Model 3 Standard Range is now even off the secret menu. Canoo plans to use wraps to help customers customize their subscription EVs. And Lordstown Motors reports a lot of interest in its electric truck. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Lordstown says that there are now 50,000 pre-orders for its Endurance electric pickup, not including the interest it’s had from government agencies. First deliveries have slid a bit more, though—to fall 2021.

Tesla is discontinuing its $35,000 Model 3—yes again—with the start of 2021 model-year versions of the electric sedan. But Tesla Sales confirmed that existing 2020 Model 3 Standard Range cars can be software-limited to Standard Range spec at a Tesla Store.

California-based Canoo plans to make its electric vehicles available by subscription only, starting in 2022; and with a Canoo Canvas Series it suggests that it may rely on a series of artist-conceived—and perhaps customer-designed—wraps to allow subscribers to tell their electric vans apart.

And over at Motor Authority: Mini has provided its own design take on an urban-oriented, self-driven mobility pod, called the Vision Urbanaut. At best, it may hint at a more uncluttered future for Mini design.