Ford is building up a “digital ecosystem” for EVs that could also include building its own batteries. We got some time behind the wheel of the 54-mpg Hyundai Elantra Hybrid. Tire and wheel size can matter a lot in EV range. And could car carriers go wind-powered? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

We drove the 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, and while we can’t yet confirm whether its stellar EPA gas mileage ratings of up to 54 mpg combined hold up in real-world driving, we can say that it drives better than the Ioniq Hybrid, raises the bar for tech features, and one-ups alternatives like the Toyota Corolla Hybrid and Honda Insight on value.

While it’s widely covered that the compound and tread patterns of low-rolling resistance tires help improve range in electric vehicles, some physics calculations suggest that the size of tires and wheels really matters in EV range, too. As they hint, some of the wide, low-profile aftermarket wheels seen on some Tesla Model 3 sedans come with a huge efficiency penalty.

Ford is working on vertically integrating its supply system for electric vehicles, starting with motors and gearboxes for E-Transit electric vans and upcoming F-150 Electric pickups. Although CEO Jim Farley just said that it’s looking at making its own batteries, too, Ford emphasized last week that the long-term play for the company is building up a “digital ecosystem” for EVs around fleet software, updates, and upgrades.

And automakers, more aware than ever of the carbon footprint associated with building and transporting their vehicles, will likely be interested in a Swedish shipbuilder’s wind-powered transatlantic car carrier that could cut carbon emissions by up to 90%.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter